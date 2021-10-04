Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,176 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $17.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $560.03. 65,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,132. The company has a market cap of $266.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $636.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

