ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. ADTRAN also posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ADTRAN by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ADTRAN by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

