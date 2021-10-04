Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Julie Clark Sells 4,766 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) insider Julie Clark sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $10,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 24,067,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 121,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 364,873 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

