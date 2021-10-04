Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.28 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.89 and a 52-week high of $110.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.