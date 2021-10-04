Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.00. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $121.35 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

