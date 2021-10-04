Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) fell 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.47. 15,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,400,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $520.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.