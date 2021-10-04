Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Reaches $6.46 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $16,631.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.00532952 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.