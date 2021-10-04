AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66. AF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

