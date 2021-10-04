Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.88 and last traded at $109.05. 137,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,899,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Get Affirm alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.