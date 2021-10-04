AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of AGNC Investment worth $58,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $25,918,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 391.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after buying an additional 1,413,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,438,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 879,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

