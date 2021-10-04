Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,455. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

ADC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.96. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

