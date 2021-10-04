AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Down 22% Over Last Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $711,242.94 and $47,066.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.60 or 0.08619036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00275971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00114450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

