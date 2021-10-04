AirSwap (AST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.64 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and $2.10 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.80 or 0.08585500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00283090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00113930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

