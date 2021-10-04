Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.00

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 98.40 ($1.29), with a volume of 170586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.35 ($1.28).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.43.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

