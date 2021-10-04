Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.71 ($30.25).

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIXA shares. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Aixtron stock opened at €21.25 ($25.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 53.66. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52-week high of €26.60 ($31.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.60.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

