Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.07

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 972710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Get Ajax I alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJAX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ajax I by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ajax I by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.