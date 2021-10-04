Akash Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $374.99 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00007098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 159,764,755 coins and its circulating supply is 110,762,500 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

