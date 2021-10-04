Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Down to $14.04

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.53. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 638 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $5,097,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,703,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.