Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden Sells 4,875 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALK traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.09. 1,858,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

