Alchemy Pay One Day Volume Tops $30.90 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $207.61 million and $30.90 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00236400 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00119797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00151613 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002823 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

