Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the August 31st total of 64,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NYSE:ALX traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexander’s by 181.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

