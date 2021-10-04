Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the August 31st total of 64,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
NYSE:ALX traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.73%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
Further Reading: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.