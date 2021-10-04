Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,021,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $194.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.47. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.