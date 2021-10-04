Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.34.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.08. 403,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,872,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.73. The company has a market cap of $378.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

