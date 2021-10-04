ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading 52.7% Lower Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 50.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $3,494.82 and $39.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.45 or 0.09036859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00304407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

