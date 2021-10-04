Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Sells $280,195.45 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 350,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,728. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

