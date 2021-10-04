Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.41 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $119.44 million and approximately $26.41 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00099033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00139765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,212.92 or 0.99886138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.04 or 0.06821819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.