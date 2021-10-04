Alpha Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 79.5% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $22,447.14 and approximately $16.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,306.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.28 or 0.01124144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00397432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00293427 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003772 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

