Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Up 2.3%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,020 ($26.39). 20,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 67,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,869.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,626.51. The company has a market capitalization of £827.47 million and a P/E ratio of 41.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Alpha FX Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

