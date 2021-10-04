Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) versus Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Head to Head Analysis

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Trinity Biotech -1.62% 1,412.82% 16.59%

22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Trinity Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Biotech $101.98 million 0.41 -$6.39 million N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha Teknova and Trinity Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

Summary

Trinity Biotech beats Alpha Teknova on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R. Burger in June 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

