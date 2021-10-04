Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 187.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 265.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $87.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,641.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,804.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2,534.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.