Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $92.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,637.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,804.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,534.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

