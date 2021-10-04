Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL traded down $63.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,667.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,784.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,495.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.