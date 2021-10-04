Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 18.4% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $66.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,664.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,784.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,495.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

