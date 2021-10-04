AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 112,342 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 368.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,342 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

