AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 24,713 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 626.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 149,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 181,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 160,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 226.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

NYSE:WM opened at $149.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.