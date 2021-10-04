AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $206.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

