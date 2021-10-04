AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1,531.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,280 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CDK Global worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

