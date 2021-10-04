AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

