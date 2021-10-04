AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,826 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $137.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.