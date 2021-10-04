AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.