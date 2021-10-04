AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.