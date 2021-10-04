AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.