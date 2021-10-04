Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.18

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 774802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on Altimeter Growth in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.
About Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC)
Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.