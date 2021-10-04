Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.18

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 774802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on Altimeter Growth in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altimeter Growth by 255,546.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,714,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

