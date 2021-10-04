Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 176.65 and a quick ratio of 176.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.87. The firm has a market cap of C$251.35 million and a PE ratio of -592.50. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

