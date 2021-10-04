Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARR. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:ARR traded up C$0.42 on Monday, reaching C$9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,209. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.35. The company has a market cap of C$262.49 million and a P/E ratio of -617.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.87. The company has a current ratio of 176.65, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

