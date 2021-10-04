Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Shares of ARR traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.88. 23,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 176.65 and a quick ratio of 176.65. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The stock has a market cap of C$261.96 million and a P/E ratio of -617.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

