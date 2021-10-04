Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches Purchases 200 Shares

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $13,036.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.54 per share, with a total value of $12,708.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 103,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,377. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.