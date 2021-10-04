Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.82 and last traded at $76.82. Approximately 959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

