Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is DG Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Amarin comprises 4.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Amarin worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,037,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.00. 134,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 505.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.