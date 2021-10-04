Amati AIM VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AMAT remained flat at $GBX 207 ($2.70) on Monday. 3,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33. Amati AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74).
About Amati AIM VCT
