Amati AIM VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AMAT remained flat at $GBX 207 ($2.70) on Monday. 3,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33. Amati AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

